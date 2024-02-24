Nani’s first look from ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ unveiled

February 24, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Production banner DVV Entertainment on Saturday unveiled the first look of Telugu star Nani from his upcoming movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The production banner shared the actor's first look on its social media handles on the occasion of Nani's 40th birthday.

Dubbed as an "action spectacle", Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The film, which also features SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sai Kumar P, will be released in theatres on August 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks Nani and Athreya's second collaboration after Ante Sundaraniki in 2022. The movie is produced by DVV Danayya through DVV Entertainment.