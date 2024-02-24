GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nani’s first look from ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ unveiled

Touted to be an action entertainer, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is written and directed by Vivek Athreya

February 24, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

PTI
Nani in ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’.

Nani in ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’. | Photo Credit: DVV Entertainment/YouTube

Production banner DVV Entertainment on Saturday unveiled the first look of Telugu star Nani from his upcoming movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The production banner shared the actor's first look on its social media handles on the occasion of Nani's 40th birthday.

ALSO READ
Nani interview on ‘Hi Nanna’: I did not want the success of ‘Dasara’ to dictate what I choose next

Dubbed as an "action spectacle", Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The film, which also features SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sai Kumar P, will be released in theatres on August 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

ALSO READ:‘Hi Nanna’ movie review: A reaffirming story of love that conquers everything

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marks Nani and Athreya's second collaboration after Ante Sundaraniki in 2022. The movie is produced by DVV Danayya through DVV Entertainment.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.