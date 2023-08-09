HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s a wrap for Suraj Venjaramoodu’s ‘Madhuvidhu’

The series is produced by the filmmaker under his home banner Nithin Renji Panicker Productions

August 09, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Suraj Venjaramoodu

Suraj Venjaramoodu | Photo Credit: PTI

ALSO READ
Siddique, a hitmaker who set humour standards for a generation

Director Nithin Renji Panicker’s upcoming Disney+Hotstar series, Madhuvidhu, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, has completed production. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the update.

The series is produced by the filmmaker under his home banner Nithin Renji Panicker Productions. Madhuvidhu stars an ensemble cast that includes Shwetha Menon, Kalabhavan Shajon, Prashant Alexander, Grace Antony, Kani Kasumi, Niranjana Anoop, Alfie Panjikaran, Ammu Abhirami.

The series will mark the second Malayalam original from Disney+Hotstar after Kerala Crime Files which started streaming on the platform on 23 June. Madhuvidhu’s streaming date is expected soon from the makers.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.