Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ goes on floors

April 25, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

After its teaser clip went viral, the makers of Vikram’s upcoming film Veera Dheera Sooran have now confirmed that the shooting has commenced today.

Producer Shibu Thameens took to X where he confirmed the update.

commences from tomorrow for a full stretch shoot schedules

Our elite list of distributors in different languages who brings #VeeraDheeraSooran in screens will be updated in regular intervals



Its gonna b a non stop sweating time for @chiyaan Vilram sir &team#SUArunkumar… — Shibu Thameens (@shibuthameens) April 24, 2024

Directed by Chithha fame SU Arun Kumar, the film also stars Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu who is making his Tamil debut with this film.

Vikram plays the role of Kaali in the film which has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The cinematography is by Theni Eswar and Riya Shibu is producing Veera Dheera Sooran under her HR Pictures banner.