GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ goes on floors

The film also stars Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu

April 25, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ teaser

A still from ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ teaser | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

After its teaser clip went viral, the makers of Vikram’s upcoming film Veera Dheera Sooran have now confirmed that the shooting has commenced today.

‘Chiyaan’ Vikram transforms into ‘Thangalaan’ in a birthday tribute video from the makers

Producer Shibu Thameens took to X where he confirmed the update.

Directed by Chithha fame SU Arun Kumar, the film also stars Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu who is making his Tamil debut with this film.

‘Veera Dheera Sooran’: Vikram’s film with SU Arun Kumar title revealed with a new teaser

Vikram plays the role of Kaali in the film which has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The cinematography is by Theni Eswar and Riya Shibu is producing Veera Dheera Sooran under her HR Pictures banner.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.