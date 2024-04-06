‘Nadikar’ teaser: Tovino Thomas plays an actor stuck on the wrong side of superstardom

April 06, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

The makers of Tovino Thomas’ Nadikar, helmed by Lal Jr, have released the film’s teaser. The 86-second teaser introduces us to superstar David Padikkal whose tryst with stardom seems to take him some unexpected places.

Tovino Thomas took to social media to share the film’s teaser. Nadikar also stars Soubin Shahir, Bhavana, Suresh Krishna, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Ranjith, Indrans, and Chanthu.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony & Anoop Venugopal. the film’s cinematography is Alby, the music is by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair, and the editing is by Ratheesh Raj. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 3.

Watch the teaser of Nadikar here: