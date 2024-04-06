GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

‘Nadikar’ teaser: Tovino Thomas plays an actor stuck on the wrong side of superstardom

‘Nadikar’ also stars Soubin Shahir, Bhavana, Suresh Krishna, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Ranjith, Indrans, and Chanthu

April 06, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Nadikar’

A still from ‘Nadikar’ | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

The makers of Tovino Thomas’ Nadikar, helmed by Lal Jr, have released the film’s teaser. The 86-second teaser introduces us to superstar David Padikkal whose tryst with stardom seems to take him some unexpected places. 

Tovino Thomas on his role as a cop in ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ and his upcoming film ‘Nadikar’

Tovino Thomas took to social media to share the film’s teaser. Nadikar also stars Soubin Shahir, Bhavana, Suresh Krishna, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Ranjith, Indrans, and Chanthu.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony & Anoop Venugopal. the film’s cinematography is Alby, the music is by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair, and the editing is by Ratheesh Raj. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 3. 

‘Nadikar,’ starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, gets a release date

Watch the teaser of Nadikar here:

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.