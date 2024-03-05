‘Murder Mubarak’ trailer: Pankaj Tripathi suspects Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others in this Netflix thriller

March 05, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming thriller Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania the film follows a death at a posh recreational club and the investigation around it.

Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members; it's time to say Murder Mubarak!#MurderMubarak, coming on 15 March, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/qGa0DDb5au — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 5, 2024

Produced by Maddock Films, the film presents a book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s ‘Club You To Death’. Starring Pankaj Tripathi as ACP Bhavani Singh, the rest of the cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar.

In an earlier statement, the film’s director had said, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit.”

Said to be a “twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance”, Murder Mubarak debuts onscreen on March 15.

Watch the trailer here: