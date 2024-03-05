GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Murder Mubarak’ trailer: Pankaj Tripathi suspects Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others in this Netflix thriller

Directed by Homi Adajania the film follows a death at a posh recreational club and the investigation around it

March 05, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Murder Mubarak’ 

Poster of ‘Murder Mubarak’  | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming thriller Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania the film follows a death at a posh recreational club and the investigation around it.

ALSO READ
Homi Adajania’s unmade films are his best
ALSO READ
‘Murder Mubarak’ gets a premiere date on Netflix

Produced by Maddock Films, the film presents a book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s ‘Club You To Death’. Starring Pankaj Tripathi as ACP Bhavani Singh, the rest of the cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar.

ALSO READ: Maddock Films developing movie series based on ‘Arabian Nights’, shares 15-film slate

In an earlier statement, the film’s director had said, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit.”

Said to be a “twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance”, Murder Mubarak debuts onscreen on March 15.

Watch the trailer here:

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.