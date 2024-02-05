GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Murder Mubarak’ gets a premiere date on Netflix

The movie, directed Homi Adajania, stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma

February 05, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The cast of ‘Murder Mubarak’.

The cast of ‘Murder Mubarak’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

Murder Mubarak, the book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s Club You to Death, has got a premiere date on Netflix. The Homi Adajania-directorial, produced by Maddock Films, is set to drop on the streaming site on March 15. The makers released the film’s teaser.

ALSO READ
Homi Adajania’s unmade films are his best

Murder Mubarak is touted to be a mystery drama, with a blend of comedy, romance and suspense. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. “As secrets and lies come to the surface, the story turns the spotlight on an array of suspects,” reads the official description of the movie. Tripathi is set to play a non-traditional cop.

“Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch,” said Adajania.

ALSO READ:‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’, starring Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan, gets release date

Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal have written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie. Sharada Karki Jalota and Poonam Shivdasani are the co-producers.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.