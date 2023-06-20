Maddock Films developing movie series based on ‘Arabian Nights’, shares 15-film slate

June 20, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Bollywood’s Maddock Films on Tuesday unveiled a slate of 15 films in its pipeline. These include sequels to Stree, Bhediya and Shiddat, two new horror comedies titled VOV – Vampires Of Vijay Nagar and Munjya, besides other thrillers, action dramas, and more comedies.

Additionally, the banner steered by Dinesh Vijan is also developing a series of films based on The Arabian Nights (also known as One Thousand and One Nights). As reported by Variety, the first film in this series is Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. It will be followed by Aladdin and Sinbad.

Maddock Films recently scored at the box-office with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Kaushal and the movie’s director, Laxman Utekar, are reuniting for a historical drama film titled Chhaava. It will star Kaushal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

The films currently in the Maddock slate are -

1. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s untitled film, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, releasing on December 7

2. Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal and directed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalka

3. Happy Teachers Day starring Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan and directed by Mikhil Musale

4. Pooja Meri Jaan starring Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz and co-directed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind

5. Sarvgunn Sampann starring Vaani Kapoor and Ishwak Singh and directed by Sonali Rattan Deshmukh

6. Murder Mubarak starring Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Karishma Kapoor and directed by Homi Adajania

7. Rumi Ki Sharafat starring Radhika Madan and Varun Sharma and directed by Prashant Bhagia

8. Munjya starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar

9. Tehran starring John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa and directed by Arun Gopalan

10. IKKIS starring Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda and directed by Sriram Raghavan

11. Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Laxman Utekar

12. Shiddat 2 starring Sunny Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra and directed by Karan Sharma

13. VOV - Vampires Of Vijay Nagar

14. Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana and directed by Amar Kaushik

15. Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and directed by Amar Kaushik