‘Mother of the Bride’ locks release date on Netflix

February 01, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

Netflix has fixed the release date of the upcoming romantic comedy Mother of the Bride. The movie will premiere on the streaming site on May 9.

Starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove, the film is from Mean Girls director Mark Waters. Benjamin Pratt also plays the lead role in the movie. “When a mother gets ready for her daughter’s surprise wedding, she discovers that the groom is the son of the man who broke her heart years ago,” reads the official description of the movie.

Other members of the cast are Rachael Harris, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray, Wilson Cruz, and Michael McDonald. Produced by Brad Krevoy, Mother of Bride is written by Robin Bernheim. Amanda Phillips, Robin Bernheim, Jimmy Townsend and Galen Fletcher are the executive producers.