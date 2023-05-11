Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to reunite for ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

May 11, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

Lindsay Lohan and Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis are in talks to reunite for a sequel of the hit body-swap comedy Freaky Friday.

The news broke in a New York Times interview with the duo who were celebrating the 20th anniversary of the movie.

Adapted from Mary Rodgers’ novel of the same name, the movie grossed over $160 million at the box office in 2003. Directed by Mark Waters, the film follows a mom and daughter who wake up one Friday morning to find they’ve swapped bodies.

Lindsay and Jamie are set to reprise their roles as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman and Elyse Hollander is penning the script.

“As I went around the world with ‘Halloween Ends,’ people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday,’” Curtis told the New York Times. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lohan added, “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”