‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ trailer: Akshay Kumar on yet another heroic mission

September 25, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

The trailer for Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released by the makers on Monday. Inspired by real events, the film stars Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who led a daring rescue to save 65 miners trapped in a quarry in West Bengal in 1989.

In the trailer, Kumar, sporting a beard and red turban, takes stock of a flooding incident in a Raniganj coal mine. He announces that 65 miners are still trapped in the underground tunnels. “They are waiting for us,” he emphasizes, racing against time to devise a rescue plan. Since the water pressure is too high, Gill tells his senior (Kumud Mishra), traditional extraction methods won’t work. His solution — the first of its kind in the world — is to deploy an improvised steel capsule through a borewell. He also bravely volunteers to head into the flooded pit, rescuing the miners individually against great odds.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is written by Vipul K Rawal and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. It was previously titled Capsule Gill and later The Great Indian Rescue. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Jaswant Gill’s wife, as well as Pavan Malhotra and Ananth Mahadevan in key roles.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue will release in theatres on October 6.