Actor Parineeti Chopra, politician Raghav Chadha get married

The ceremony took place at The Leela Palace, surrounded by the picturesque Lake Pichola, in Udaipur, Rajasthan

September 24, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha | Photo Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. Parineeti, the star of films like Ishaqzaade and Hassee Toh Phasee, and Raghav, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding attended by their families and friends.

Parineeti was seen in an embroidered outfit, reportedly designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra, while the groom donned an indo-western ethnic outfit. The couple are yet to make an official announcement on their social media handles.

The nuptials took place at The Leela Palace, surrounded by the picturesque Lake Pichola, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities had commenced two days ago and spanned the mehendihaldi and sangeet ceremonies. The couple had earlier performed ardas, or the Sikh congregational prayer, at a gurdwara in New Delhi.

The ceremony started today with the groom’s sehrabandi at the Taj Lake Palace, after which the baraatis arrived at The Leela Palace on a boat adorned with decorations that showcased glimpses of Mewar tradition

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh were a few of the celebrity guests who attended the wedding. Parineeti’s cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra gave the wedding a miss.

Actor Swara Bhasker married to politician Fahad Ahmad

Raghav and Parineeti, both Punjabis, were engaged in May at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple was photographed exiting a Mumbai restaurant last year, fuelling relationship rumours. They, however, did not publicly confirm their relationship until the engagement.

(with inputs from ANI)

