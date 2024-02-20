GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Michael Keaton shares details about 'Beetlejuice' sequel

Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara return in ‘Beetlejuice 2’ alongside newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux

February 20, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

ANI
Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

ALSO READ
Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ to release in India in September

American actor Michael Keaton opened up about the upcoming sequel of his iconic 1988 film, Beetlejuice. In a recent interview with People magazine, the actor who plays the rowdy spirit confessed that he and director Tim Burton were hesitant and cautious about filming a sequel to the classic, but ended up having a great time working on it.

"We thought, 'You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don't do it. Let's just go on with our lives and do other things.' So I was hesitant and cautious, and [Burton] was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years," he said. "Once we got there, I said, 'OK, let's just go for it. Let's just see if we can do it if we can pull this off.'"

Keaton revealed that early in the production process, he and the filmmaker discussed how neither of them was especially interested in creating something that was overly technological. "It had to feel handmade," he said. "What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken headroom and say, 'Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.'"

ALSO READ
Willem Dafoe joins star cast of 'Beetlejuice 2'

He continued, "It's the most exciting thing when you get to do that again after years of standing in front of a giant screen, pretending somebody's across the way from you." Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara return in Beetlejuice 2, also known as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, alongside newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega plays Lydia's daughter, Dafoe plays an afterlife law enforcement officer, and Bellucci plays Beetlejuice's wife. The sequel also reunites Ortega with Wednesday director Burton and co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The film's production finished in Vermont in November. The film will hit theatres on September 6.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.