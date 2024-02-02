GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ to release in India in September

The movie will see Michael Keaton reprise his titular character alongside Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara

February 02, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’.

Poster of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’. | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/X

Filmmaker Tim Burton's much-anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic Beetlejuice will make its debut in Indian theatres on September 6. Titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the movie will see Michael Keaton reprise his titular character alongside Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

ALSO READ
Willem Dafoe joins star cast of 'Beetlejuice 2'

Warner Bros India shared the news of the film's release date on its social media handles. The production studio posted a teaser poster of the movie.

Beetlejuice featured Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as recently deceased newlyweds whose spirits remain stuck in their country residence. When a new insufferable couple (O'Hara and Jeffrey Jones) and their morose teenage daughter (Ryder) move into the house, self-proclaimed bio-exorcist Beetlejuice is summoned to help scare them away.

ALSO READ:‘Squid Game 2’ to ‘Bridgerton Season 3’: Release date of Netflix shows out

The plot details of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have been kept under wraps. Actor Monica Bellucci will also appear in the movie alongside Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe and Jenna Ortega.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.