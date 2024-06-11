Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter join for ‘The Seven Dials Mystery’

Actors Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter have boarded the cast of the upcoming series The Seven Dials Mystery, based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix show has been adapted to screen by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall. Chris Sweeney, known for The Tourist and Back to Life, will direct.

Set in 1925, the events of The Seven Dials Mystery take place at a lavish country house party where "a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong".

McKenna-Bruce (Persuasion) will play Bundle, described as a "young, determined sleuth" in the series. Carter (The Crown), will play Lady Caterham and Freeman (Sherlock) will essay Battle.

"Chris Chibnall's scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie's storytelling," McKenna-Bruce said. Produced by Orchid Pictures, The Seven Dials Mystery will start filming soon.