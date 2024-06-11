GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter join for ‘The Seven Dials Mystery’

The Netflix show has been adapted to screen by ‘Broadchurch’ creator Chris Chibnall. Chris Sweeney, known for ‘The Tourist’ and ‘Back to Life’, is the director

Published - June 11, 2024 06:40 pm IST

PTI
Mia McKenna-Bruce.

Mia McKenna-Bruce. | Photo Credit: mia_mbruce/Instagram

Actors Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter have boarded the cast of the upcoming series The Seven Dials Mystery, based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name.

‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ reveals first look at Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix show has been adapted to screen by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall. Chris Sweeney, known for The Tourist and Back to Life, will direct.

Set in 1925, the events of The Seven Dials Mystery take place at a lavish country house party where "a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong".

McKenna-Bruce (Persuasion) will play Bundle, described as a "young, determined sleuth" in the series. Carter (The Crown), will play Lady Caterham and Freeman (Sherlock) will essay Battle.

ALSO READ:Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman all set to return for ‘Practical Magic 2’

"Chris Chibnall's scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie's storytelling," McKenna-Bruce said. Produced by Orchid Pictures, The Seven Dials Mystery will start filming soon.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.