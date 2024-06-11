Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman all set to return for ‘Practical Magic 2’

Actors Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in talks to return for Practical Magic 2, a sequel to Warner Bros.’s 1998 romantic fantasy.

Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the original film with Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks, will return to write the screenplay. Bullock and Kidman are set to produce alongside the original’s Denise Di Novi, reported Deadline.

Gryphon Dunne directed Practical Magic, which is an adaptation of Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel. The plot revolves around two sisters, Sally (Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Kidman), who come from a long line of witches. They were orphaned at a young age and raised by their eccentric aunts, who embrace their magical birthright. However, the Owens family is cursed, and any man who falls in love with an Owens woman will meet an untimely demise.

As a result, Sally and Gillian struggle with their abilities and the ramifications of the family curse. Sally tries to live a normal life, away from magic, but tragedy comes when her husband dies. Gillian, on the other hand, leads a wild life while embracing her magical skills.

The sisters reunite when Gillian becomes involved in a risky relationship with Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic), a violent man. To protect Gillian, the sisters accidentally kill Jimmy, triggering a series of extraordinary events as they try to conceal his death and eventually break the family curse.

Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, and Aidan Quinn also starred in the first Practical Magic, which grossed over 68 million dollars worldwide.

Kidman is currently part of Prime Video’s award-winning miniseries Expats, directed by Lulu Wang of The Farewell. Her upcoming projects include the murder mystery series The Perfect Couple, and the Amazon series Kay Scarpetta, among others. Bullock is known for Bullet Train and The Lost City, as well as the critically praised Netflix films Bird Box and The Unforgivable, reported Deadline.