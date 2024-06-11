GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman all set to return for ‘Practical Magic 2’

Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the original film with Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks, will return to write the screenplay

Published - June 11, 2024 11:23 am IST

ANI
Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in a still from ‘Practical Magic’

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in a still from ‘Practical Magic’ | Photo Credit: HBO

Actors Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in talks to return for Practical Magic 2, a sequel to Warner Bros.’s 1998 romantic fantasy.

Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the original film with Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks, will return to write the screenplay. Bullock and Kidman are set to produce alongside the original’s Denise Di Novi, reported Deadline.

Nicole Kidman confirms 'Big Little Lies' season 3

Gryphon Dunne directed Practical Magic, which is an adaptation of Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel. The plot revolves around two sisters, Sally (Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Kidman), who come from a long line of witches. They were orphaned at a young age and raised by their eccentric aunts, who embrace their magical birthright. However, the Owens family is cursed, and any man who falls in love with an Owens woman will meet an untimely demise.

As a result, Sally and Gillian struggle with their abilities and the ramifications of the family curse. Sally tries to live a normal life, away from magic, but tragedy comes when her husband dies. Gillian, on the other hand, leads a wild life while embracing her magical skills.

The sisters reunite when Gillian becomes involved in a risky relationship with Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic), a violent man. To protect Gillian, the sisters accidentally kill Jimmy, triggering a series of extraordinary events as they try to conceal his death and eventually break the family curse.

Nicole Kidman, who ‘makes movies better,’ gets AFI Life Achievement Award

Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, and Aidan Quinn also starred in the first Practical Magic, which grossed over 68 million dollars worldwide.

Kidman is currently part of Prime Video’s award-winning miniseries Expats, directed by Lulu Wang of The Farewell. Her upcoming projects include the murder mystery series The Perfect Couple, and the Amazon series Kay Scarpetta, among others. Bullock is known for Bullet Train and The Lost City, as well as the critically praised Netflix films Bird Box and The Unforgivable, reported Deadline.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.