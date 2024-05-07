GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Met Gala 2024: Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes the first Indian fashion designer to walk the carpet

The popular designer, who created history with his appearance, sported a relaxed yet uber-stylish look at the annual fashion extravaganza

May 07, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s look from the Met Gala 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum Art in New York.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s look from the Met Gala 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum Art in New York. | Photo Credit: sabyasachiofficial/Instagram

Well-known designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee became the first Indian fashion designer to walk the Met Gala carpet. Sabyasachi shared his look from the coveted event on his Instagram handle.

Met Gala 2024: Indians who shone on the red carpet

In a relaxed yet elegant ppearance, Sabyasachi wore an “embroidered duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection”. He styled his look with “tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.”

ALSO READ:Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt shines in stunning floral Sabyasachi saree

The ace designer also wore tinted sunglasses and brown loafers. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt returned to the Met Gala carpet, opting for a floral saree by designed Sabyasachi at the Metropolitan Museum Art in New York.

This year, the dress code is The Garden of Time. Previously, in 2022, the executive director of Serum Institute of India, Natasha Poonawalla, had donned a Sabyasachi creation at the extravaganza.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.