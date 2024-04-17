Meeting Dwight Schrute in India: Rainn Wilson on ‘The Office’ and his spiritual journey

April 17, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

“Dwight Schrute is in India!”

These were the words that resonated across The Office fan forums and social media groups last week when actor Rainn Wilson posted pictures and videos from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Instagram, sending fans across the country (and indeed, Asia) into a frenzy.

There was no press, no announcement or no information on why Rainn was here. Was he vacationing? Shooting for a new film or show? Pretending to be just another regular tourist? (Identity theft is not a joke, Jim...)

Along with other actors like Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, Rainn was at the forefront of the the mockumentary sitcom that ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013 and became a worldwide phenomenon. The show’s popularity endures even a decade later, and characters like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute (and their zingers) are the stuff of television folkore today; in a way, it was difficult for all the breakout stars to be recognised for their roles in other projects.

Still, Rainn has enjoyed experimenting with his career since then, starring in comedies such as Super (delivering a criminally-underrated performance) andWeird: The Al Yankovic Story, and being the voice of Lex Luthor in the DC Animated Movie Universe. Along the way, he’s also turned author and entrepreneur, while being involved in numerous causes such as empowering girl child education in developing countries and spreading climate change awareness.

In recent years, the 58-year-old has found meaning in spirituality which led to his bestseller Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution (he himself sees the comical side to the guy who played Dwight writing a book on the topic), and a spanking new podcast birthed from the same idea.... which is why he’s in India, perhaps?

I put all my journalistic prowess to the test, and just a couple of days later, I am wearing my trusty old Dunder Mifflin T-shirt, all set to get on a video call with our favourite Assistant (To The) Regional Manager.

Excerpts from a conversation:

Let’s begin with what fans of ‘The Office’ all over the world are wondering currently; when did Rainn Wilson come to India and what has he been doing here?

Well, I’ve been in India for about 12 days and am about to leave now! I was flying a little under the radar, so unfortunately didn’t get the chance to meet too many fans during this trip.

I was in Dharamshala for about three days, and got to have a session with the Dalai Lama, and also meet some other wonderful Tibetan Buddhist monks. This is because we were part of a delegation that was there under the auspices of Harvard University and this division they have that studies happiness with the great writer and professor, Arthur Brooks. He has been meeting with the Dalai Lama for many years, and he invited me and Rich Roll (wellness advocate and speaker) along as podcasters to experience the trip. I also got to interview a Tibetan monk for my new podcast Soul Boom, and it really was a delightfu and profound trip.

What else have you had a chance to experience in India during the last two weeks?

This is my first time in India! I’m here with my wife (writer Holiday Reinhorn) who had visited places like Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh earlier to visit some of the schools we support in India through the Mona Foundation (a non-profit organisation that supports grassroots initiatives focused on education and raising the status of women and girls). So, after we left Dharamshala, we drove to Amritsar because I wanted to see the Golden Temple; I have some dear friends in the United States who are Sikh. It was so incredibly beautiful and welcoming, so we visited it twice, once in the morning and then in the evening. We also took a trip over to the gates at the India-Pakistan border to watch the flag ceremony.

In several interviews, you mention this quote by Jesuit priest Pierre Teilhard de Chardin: ‘We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience,’ and how it resonated with you deeply when your father passed away a few years ago. Would you say that was the catalyst for the beginning of this new journey?

A number of things happened during COVID that made me want to write my book, and create a podcast out of the ideas in the book. Yes, one of them was the passing of my father, which happened right when COVID started — he died of heart disease — and it affected me very deeply. You summarised beautifully what I’ve said before, but it got me thinking deeper on a more spiritual level about life and death, and God and faith. I really felt these are the ideas that the world needs right now, and it’s hungering for a balm in these very difficult, violent, tragic times.

I thought there were so many different pandemics happening at the same time — not just COVID — and that the cure is a spiritual one. So whether it’s racism, materialism, militarism or all of the different income inequalities that are afflicting humanity right now... they require a spiritual solution, not a political solution.

That’s how it all began, and I want to keep trying to engage people in entertaining conversations.

In your book, there’s a fascinating thought experiment where you attempt to create the perfect religion by exploring concepts from universal faith traditions, and explain the difference between religion and spirituality. How has visiting India influenced these beliefs?

So my background is that I’ve been a member of the Baha’i faith since I was a child, and we are curious about and welcoming of all different faith traditions. So an interest in spirituality, religion and faith is something that has been a deep and meaningful part of my life for many years, and I’m very open to hearing about different paths to spirituality. I’m a huge admirer of the wisdom tradition of the Indian people; even today, I visited The Divine Life Society in Rishikesh to learn more about what they do.

So many aspects of India have greatly touched my heart. I love how the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Muslims all worship here in great unity and diversity; it’s been very moving. In fact, just a little earlier, I went down to this beautiful aarti by the Ganges. The music was amazing with all the chanting and ceremonies, and I got recognised by some Indian fans of The Office, who were surprised to see Dwight Schrute dancing at an aarti in Rishikesh!

Your podcast series on YouTube is just under a month old and is already a success, with guests such as actor-comedian Rick Glassman and Creed Bratton, your co-star from ‘The Office’! I’m also most excited for your chat with Angela Kinsey (she appears in the promo). Is the idea to tap into the minds of different people from different walks of life?

Yes, absolutely. I want to have a combination of thinkers and authors, and people of different faith… and entertainers. So sometimes it’s going to be actors and stand-up comics, and sometimes it’s going to be pastors, mullahs, rabbis or religious thinkers.

The next episode is with Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist and author, who has just had a best-selling book in the United States called The Anxious Generation. It’s about how smartphones and social media are really hurting our youth, and he has a lot of scientific data to support him. That’s a very interesting conversation because mental health is something that I’m really interested in. It’s a big issue in the United States right now, and one of those pandemics I was talking about.

But what I mentioned about the aarti earlier…something like that could help so many people with mental health issues. It’s people coming together, praying, singing and participating in something larger than themselves. I really think that there are spiritual solutions to the mental health epidemic as well as psychological ones.; I’m excited to dive into that topic on the podcast.

You said that you spent several years on ‘The Office’ mostly unhappy because it wasn’t enough, and that despite having a successful TV career, you were discontent about not becoming a major movie star. This reminds me of Andy’s words from the show itself: ‘I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them…’ All this time after the series ended, have you now figured out how to deal with these emotions?

Absolutely, I’m much better at it now than I was 15 years ago. I spoke about that a lot recently, because I had a conversation with BJ Novak, who played Ryan in The Office. We both admitted that our biggest regret about being on the show was that we didn’t enjoy it more while it was happening. It’s just the human condition. I was given this job that was beyond my wildest dreams, it was an incredible group of people making a really good living, making a great comedy, getting to be a very successful actor, and lots of doors opened for me.

But it was never enough for me and I was often discontent with myself. And I think that happens to people. I mean, you read about it with people that win the lottery, and they’re miserable because fame and fortune does not guarantee happiness. So I’ve worked very hard on it. I’ve been in therapy, and I’ve meditated and studied; I feel now that I am much better at cherishing every single day that I have breath in my lungs.

Several Hollywood stars have had iconic comedy characters in their repertoire, but Dwight will always stand apart in television history; fans love the fact that you still carry some part of him with you. What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from playing such a legendary role?

One of the great spiritual lessons of all time is gratitude for what we have, and I’m so grateful for the role. Because it was such a beautifully written role, very funny, very human, very complex, and so much fun to play. And look at all the doors that it opened for me!

Dwight allowed me to play lots of different other roles, too. People aren’t as familiar with a lot of the other roles that I’ve done, but I’m an actor first and foremost. I got to write a book, have a podcast about spirituality and mental health, and share that with people... and The Office fans are the best in the world.

During the show’s run, there was always talk of a Dwight spin-off being mooted, but it ultimately never happened. If Greg Daniels came upto you today and said he’d figured out a way to do this now, would you be game?

Yes, I would consider it… but in a limited capacity, maybe a Dwight movie or Dwight limited series? I don’t think I could sign up to do six or seven years more, but it would be fun to return some day. So we’ll see what happens.

This is such a clichéd question, but I have got to ask since everyone has one; what is Rainn Wilson’s favourite episode of ‘The Office’?

Firstly, I want to mention how important the Diwali episode is, as I’ve heard from so many Indian American friends how much that episode means to them, and the fact that it acknowledged Indian culture and heritage. I really enjoyed filming that.

But I think my favourite episode is The Injury in the second season. That’s when Dwight gets a concussion and Michael burns his foot on the George Foreman grill! It just had a beautiful mix of like, heart and silliness. It was fun to get to see Dwight’s personality change where he actually becomes likable and friends with Pam. (laughs)

Finally, in your recent documentary ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss,’ you travel the world to explore what makes some places happier than others. Fancy coming to India for an episode next?

We are actually working on getting the second season together just now. Oh, I would absolutely love to come to India to film for the series. That would be first on my list. I love it here; the food, the people, and all the different faiths. I’m so excited that people are able to watch that show here.

I can’t wait to come back to India. Thank you for the conversation, and above all, for wearing your Dunder Mifflin T-shirt.

