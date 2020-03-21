‘The Office’ is Netflix’s most-watched acquired show during the coronavirus outbreak

The Office has always been one of Netflix’s most-loved shows since it was acquired by the streaming platform, and now it seems like people are turning towards the mockumentary and Michael Scott for reassurance, more than ever before!

As reported by Variety, the former NBC hit is the most-watched ‘acquired’ show on the platform during the week of March 2 to 8, when the news of the coronavirus outbreak started hitting home for viewers worldwide, and social distancing and self-isolation began. A recent Nielsen streaming report, gives more insight into viewer streaming habits, such as stats for original and acquired programs, as well as movies/specials at Netflix.

The report indicates that during the week beginning March 2, The Office garnered over 189,000 viewers during the week, followed by Schitt's Creek, which had 112,000 viewers. Other shows like Good Girls and Parks and Recreation earned over 100,000 viewers as well.

These are the top 10 most-watched acquired shows on Netflix for the week:

1) The Office (US)

2) Schitt’s Creek

3) Good Girls

4) Parks and Recreation

5) Better Call Saul

6) American Horror Story: Apocalypse

7) Outlander

8) The Good Place

9) Lucifer

10) That 70’s Show

Meanwhile, among the most-watched Netflix original shows are The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, Love Is Blind, and I Am Not Okay With This. The list of movies/ specials that are most streamed include Mark Wahlberg’s Spenser Confidential, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Pete Davidson: Alive from New York.

However, the bad news for Netflix users is that The Office is leaving the platform at the end of the year to new streaming platform NBC’s Peacock.

Netflix had earlier released a statment to fans that the show was still available until January 2021. “We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021.”

All nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Netflix.