Meet the Indian Dwight Schrute from 'The Office'

He is Internet’s funny man, stamped with a trademark tongue-in-cheek brand of humour. Actor Gopal Dutt, last seen as a police officer in the Netflix series Delhi Crime, is back on screen with the Indian adaptation of the hit British and American series The Office, which premières on June 28. The theatre actor known for his role as ‘the quirky guy’ in comedy sketches and web shows seems an appropriate choice to inhabit the memorable character, Dwight Schrute, from the popular international sitcom.

An Indian twist

Close to the release of the 13-episode mockumentary — created for Applause Entertainment by BBC Studios India — Dutt said over the phone from Mumbai that he was “a little excited, a little nervous.” This is because, he explains, there have been several comments from fans of the US and the UK versions of The Office asking why they were doing an Indian version at all. Despite the air of apprehension, he hopes that the Indian audience will appreciate how the show has been moulded to a relatable Indian context.

In the series directed by Rohan Sippy and Debbie Rao, Dutt plays TP Mishra, the obsequious, poker-faced, bespectacled assistant to the regional manager Jagdeep Chadda (played by Mukul Chadda) at the firm, Wilkins Chawla. Mishra has an interesting chemistry with his boss, which forms the crux of his role. “I have known Mukul for a long time and we have done theatre together, so there was a comfort level,” he says. Though the main arc and quirks of his character are the same as the American version, Dutt got the chance to infuse his own energy into the role. “For example, my character likes to speak in shuddh Hindi, is very sanskaari, and he likes to use everything swadeshi,” explains the actor, adding that he didn’t want to merely copy Dwight’s mannerisms, so he read the script several times to tap into the nuances of the man and his eccentricities to interpret them in his own way.

Beyond comedy

With nearly two decades of acting experience, Dutt, 40, has starred in films such as Mujhe Kuchh Kehna Hai, Tere Naam and the National Award-winning Filmistaan (2012). “After that, I started getting the same kind of roles, mostly the hero’s friend, so I decided I was not going to do them. I went back to theatre till the internet scene exploded,” shares the actor who moved to Mumbai 18 years ago.

The actor has made his mark with web series TVF Pitchers (2015) and TVF Bachelors (2016), and a number of sketches such as ‘A Day in a Government Office’ and ‘Things Indian Fathers will Never Say’. Dutt is currently in the almost typecast zone as the “nice, slightly cynical and annoying man”, something he is hoping to shake off. “I think I’ve done enough of comedy and I am now more selective. That’s why I did Delhi Crime, which is a totally different role. I want to challenge myself.”

His roles may be small, but he makes his presence felt on screen. In his one scene-bit in the comedy drama, Shubh Mangal Savdhan (2017), Dutt steals the show playing a veterinary doctor with straight-faced hilarity, who has only practical wisdom to offer a troubled to-be groom (Ayushman Khurana) who suffers erectile dysfunction. There are a few more films on the anvil, along with season two of Delhi Crime. “I like films or series based on real incidents. I find what has happened in reality is more strange and surprising than fiction, such as Delhi Crime and Wild Wild Country,” he says.

Theatre calling

Dutt is, however, most at home doing theatre. Born and brought up in Nainital, he stumbled upon acting in high school when he happened to meet the local theatre group, Yug Manch. He started doing plays with them while pursuing a BSc degree. He later moved to Delhi to study at the National School of Drama, after which he moved to Mumbai to do theatre.

Even though films and web shows take up a chunk of his time now, he continues to be involved in theatre, currently in a play called Kaumudi with director and playwright Abhishek Majumdar. It’s been a long journey to where he is now and as he straddles the film, web and theatre world, he feels like an insider as well as an outsider.“When you are involved in a project you feel like an insider, but when you don’t have a job, you feel like an outsider. It keeps changing. I do get recognised now and my roles are being appreciated, but I am still looking for good work,” Dutt ends with a sheepish laugh.

Season 1 premières on Hotstar on June 28