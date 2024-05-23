Marvel sets Vision series for 2026 with Paul Bettany

Marvel has tapped Terry Matalas, the executive producer of Star Treck: Picard, to resurrect Vision, the synthezoid essayed by Paul Bettany for a new Disney+ series for 2026, reported Variety.

While Matalas will be the showrunner and Bettany will return to the role. Vision, who was killed by Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, came back twice in 2021’s WandaVision, first as a spectral creation by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), through magic powered by grief, and then as a rebuilt, nuts-and-bolts android with a ghost white appearance and zero memory of his past life, wrote Variety.

In the WandaVision finale, Wanda’s Vision restored the ghost Vision’s memories, post which Wanda allowed her Vision to fade away from existence.

The upcoming series could be about ghost Vision exploring his new purpose in life, and the story will resume after the events of WandaVision. With the entry of Matalas, this is Marvel’s first new live-action series pick up in two years.