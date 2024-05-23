GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marvel sets Vision series for 2026 with Paul Bettany

Marvel has tapped Terry Matalas to bring back Vision in new Disney+ series for 2026, exploring his purpose, post ‘WandaVision’

Published - May 23, 2024 02:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Paul Bettany as ‘Vision’.

Paul Bettany as ‘Vision’. | Photo Credit: Disney+

Marvel has tapped Terry Matalas, the executive producer of Star Treck: Picard, to resurrect Vision, the synthezoid essayed by Paul Bettany for a new Disney+ series for 2026, reported Variety.

‘WandaVision’ review: Lost in Marvel’s la la land

While Matalas will be the showrunner and Bettany will return to the role. Vision, who was killed by Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, came back twice in 2021’s WandaVision, first as a spectral creation by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), through magic powered by grief, and then as a rebuilt, nuts-and-bolts android with a ghost white appearance and zero memory of his past life, wrote Variety.

In the WandaVision finale, Wanda’s Vision restored the ghost Vision’s memories, post which Wanda allowed her Vision to fade away from existence.

ALSO READ:‘Vision’ spin-off series in works with ‘WandaVision’ head writer at Marvel Studios

The upcoming series could be about ghost Vision exploring his new purpose in life, and the story will resume after the events of WandaVision. With the entry of Matalas, this is Marvel’s first new live-action series pick up in two years.

