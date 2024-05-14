GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marvel Studios pursue legal action against Instagram over ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ leaker

The studio has filed a subpoena request urging Instagram to disclose the identity of the operator behind the leaker account

Updated - May 14, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 02:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Marvel Studios has taken legal action against Instagram in pursuit of unmasking the alleged leaker of confidential material related to the upcoming, Captain America: Brave New World. The studio has filed a subpoena request in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, urging Instagram to disclose the identity of the operator behind the account.

According to Marvel, the Instagram account in question shared a copyrighted image from the yet-to-be-released film without proper authorization. The subpoena request is made under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, indicating the severity of the alleged infringement.

Matthew Slatoff, VP of global security and content protection at Marvel Studios, provided a supporting statement for the subpoena request. He highlighted that the infringement occurred when the account, @canwegetsometoast posted a copyrighted image from Brave New World in an Instagram Story, which was brought to Instagram’s attention by a senior paralegal at the Walt Disney Co.

This legal action comes after @canwegetsometoast previously leaked information about the film, accurately revealing its title change to Captain America: Brave New World ahead of the official announcement. The movie has faced other leaks recently when a McDonald’s toy line revealed a significant spoiler almost a year before the scheduled release date.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025, with Anthony Mackie returning as Samuel Wilson/Captain America and Harrison Ford joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus Ross. Directed by Julius Onah and co-written by Malcolm Spellman, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, and Danny Ramirez.

