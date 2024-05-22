GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mark Ruffalo in talks to reunite with Chris Hemsworth for Don Winslow's 'Crime 101'

The project is helmed by Bart Layton and is set to be produced by Amazon MGM Studios

Published - May 22, 2024 12:24 pm IST

ANI
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo | Photo Credit: Â© ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS

Mark Ruffalo is reportedly in discussions to team up once again with fellow Marvel star Chris Hemsworth for an upcoming film adaptation of Don Winslow's gripping novella, 'Crime 101'. The project is helmed by Bart Layton and is set to be produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Mark Ruffalo says he is recognised more for ‘13 Going on 30’ character than superhero Hulk

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Ruffalo is currently in talks to star alongside Hemsworth in the feature film adaptation that is penned by Layton in collaboration with Peter Straughan.

The novella, first published in 2021, delves into the intricate world of crime as detective Lou Lubesnick endeavours to unravel a series of daring jewel heists orchestrated by a cunning perpetrator adhering to the enigmatic rules of 'Crime 101'.

Hemsworth is set to not only star but also produce the film alongside partner Ben Grayson. Ruffalo’s upcoming projects include the HBO crime drama series Task and Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi featureMickey 17alongside Robert Pattinson.

Ruffalo and Hemsworth have previously played Bruce Banner (the Hulk) and Thor respectively in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

