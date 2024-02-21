Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’, starring Robert Pattinson, gets new release date

February 21, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's directorial American science fiction film Mickey 17 has been postponed. The film, starring Robert Pattinson, has been pushed to 2025, reported Variety.

Warner Bros. has rescheduled the sci-fi film's release date from March 29, 2024, to January 31, 2025. The decision to extend the project's timeline, which had been impacted by last year's strikes and other production changes, was taken, according to sources who spoke with Variety when the announcement was made about the change last month.

The new January 2025 release date also permits Mickey 17 to open in IMAX, which would not have been possible earlier because all of those dates were previously reserved for other films. Furthermore, the new date coincides with the Lunar New Year, which is a significant movie-going event worldwide.

The film premieres between Paddington in Peru, which hits theatres in the United States on January 17, and Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World, which will open two weeks later on February 14. Mickey 17 is Bong's first feature since Parasite, which became the highest-grossing Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. In addition to writing and directing, Bong also produces upcoming films through his company Offscreen.

Additional producers include Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures.The film is adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel, described by publisher St. Martin Press as a high-concept cerebral thriller in the vein of The Martian and Dark Matter. Pattinson plays an "expendable" -- a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice planet -- who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place. The star-studded cast also includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo, reported Variety.