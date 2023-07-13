HamberMenu
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling shine at London premiere of ‘Barbie’

Celebrities like Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and others also attended the UK premiere of Greta Gerwig’s much-awaited film

July 13, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the ‘Barbie’ European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the ‘Barbie’ European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London | Photo Credit: JOE MAHER

Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling walked the pink carpet at London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday for the UK premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The film, a live-action take on the famous Mattel doll and media franchise, starring Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as Ken, releases worldwide on July 21.

Robbie, 33, channeled a Barbie Enchanted Evening 1960 Fashion Doll in a custom-made outfit by Vivienne Westwood at the London premiere. Gosling, meanwhile, turned up in a pastel green two-piece suit. Celebrities like Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and others also attended the red carpet and premiere.

Ryan Gosling takes a selfie with fans during The European Premiere Of ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling takes a selfie with fans during The European Premiere Of ‘Barbie’ | Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings

Dua Lipa and presenter Clara Amfo on stage during the European premiere ‘Barbie’

Dua Lipa and presenter Clara Amfo on stage during the European premiere ‘Barbie’ | Photo Credit: ANTONY JONES

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig light up The London Eye pink

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig light up The London Eye pink | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Barbie is clashing at the box-office with Christopher Nolan’s more serious-natured Oppenheimer, sparking the internet phenomenon called Barbenheimer.

Greta Gerwig had previously directed the films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019).

