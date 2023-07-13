Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling shine at London premiere of ‘Barbie’

July 13, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling walked the pink carpet at London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday for the UK premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The film, a live-action take on the famous Mattel doll and media franchise, starring Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as Ken, releases worldwide on July 21.

Robbie, 33, channeled a Barbie Enchanted Evening 1960 Fashion Doll in a custom-made outfit by Vivienne Westwood at the London premiere. Gosling, meanwhile, turned up in a pastel green two-piece suit. Celebrities like Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and others also attended the red carpet and premiere.

Barbie is clashing at the box-office with Christopher Nolan’s more serious-natured Oppenheimer, sparking the internet phenomenon called Barbenheimer.

Greta Gerwig had previously directed the films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019).