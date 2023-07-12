HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Oppenheimer’ premiere: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt,, Christopher Nolan light up Paris

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb,” during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway

July 12, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

ANI
Cast members Trond Fausa Aurvag, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, Director Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas, and Producer Charles Roven pose during a photocall before the premiere of the film “Oppenheimer” at the Grand Rex in Paris, France

Cast members Trond Fausa Aurvag, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, Director Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas, and Producer Charles Roven pose during a photocall before the premiere of the film “Oppenheimer” at the Grand Rex in Paris, France | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan, on Tuesday, attended the grand premiere of their film ‘Oppenheimer’ at the Cinema Le Grand Rex in Paris.

According to Variety, as the three-hour historical epic was about to begin, Nolan warned the audience that “it’s an intense experience, it’s a serious subject, but it’s something we pulled our hearts into.” The movie delves into the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II.

ALSO READ
Christopher Nolan earns his first R rating for ‘Oppenheimer’ since ‘Insomnia’ 20 years ago

Downey Jr., who arrived on the red carpet looking as sleek as Tony Stark, said "Oppenheimer" stands out from his past films. “I’ve done a lot of movies where it kind of becomes about aliens and bad guys and action and flying around. But this is a blockbuster about our history as human beings. And it’s just amazing how he pulled it off,” said Downey Jr. who owes his huge popularity in France to his turn in ‘Iron Man’ and “The Avengers.”

Director Christopher Nolan, cast members Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt

Director Christopher Nolan, cast members Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

He added that “Oppenheimer” is a “blockbuster movie that is about something so intimate and so important.” Murphy, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist, kept a low profile on the red carpet. Blunt, attending the premiere in a silk gown, said it was an “extraordinary set, fully immersive, which is what Chris adores to do, so you feel kidnapped by the experience as an actor.”

ALSO READ
‘Oppenheimer’: Christopher Nolan reveals he recreated nuclear explosion without CGI

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb,” during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.