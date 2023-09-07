Mammootty’s first look from ‘Bramayugam’ out 

September 07, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

We had previously reported that Mammootty has signed a new project titled Bramayugam which Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakaalam-fame will direct. The film went on floors in August this year and the makers have now shared the first look of the veteran actor from the film.

The first was released on Mammootty’s 72nd birthday and the actor looks sinister in the monochrome image.

Producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra, of Night Shift Studios, a banner explicitly created for films that fall under the horror and thriller genre, is bankrolling Bramayugam. A statement from the makers calls the film “a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala.”

Also starring Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles, the film will be shot in Kochi and Ottapalam. Shehnad Jalal has been roped in as the cinematographer while Shafique Mohammed Ali is on board as the editor. The film’s music will be by Christo Xavier.

Bramayugam, presented by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, will hit theatres in early 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.