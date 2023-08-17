Mammootty’s next, ‘Bramayugam’, goes on floors today

August 17, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

Actor Mammootty has signed a new project titled Bramayugam which Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakaalam-fame will direct.

Producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra, of Night Shift Studios, a banner explicitly created for films that fall under the horror and thriller genre, is bankrolling Bramayugam. A statement from the makers call the film “a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala.”

Also starring Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles, the film will be shot in Kochi and Ottapalam. Shehnad Jalal has been roped in as the cinematographer while Shafique Mohammed Ali is on board as the editor. The film’s music will be by Christo Xavier.

Bramayugam, presented by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, will hit theatres in early 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.