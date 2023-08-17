HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mammootty’s next, ‘Bramayugam’, goes on floors today

Rahul Sadasivan of ‘Bhoothakaalam’-fame will direct the film

August 17, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Team ‘Bramayugam’

Team ‘Bramayugam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Mammootty has signed a new project titled Bramayugam which Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakaalam-fame will direct.

Producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra, of Night Shift Studios, a banner explicitly created for films that fall under the horror and thriller genre, is bankrolling Bramayugam. A statement from the makers call the film “a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala.”

Also starring Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles, the film will be shot in Kochi and Ottapalam. Shehnad Jalal has been roped in as the cinematographer while Shafique Mohammed Ali is on board as the editor. The film’s music will be by Christo Xavier.

Bramayugam, presented by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, will hit theatres in early 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.