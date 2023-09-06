HamberMenu
‘Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna’ teaser: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese star in a fun family entertainer

Written and directed by Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora, the film is set to release in theatres on September 15

September 06, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese in stills from ‘Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna’

Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese in stills from ‘Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam movie Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese, was released by the makers today. Written and directed by Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora, the film is set to release in theatres on September 15.

The 42-second teaser shows glimpses of a fun family entertainer that follows Dhyan’s character who wants to get married.

ALSO READ
Asif Ali teams up with G Prajesh Sen for ‘Houdini - The King of Magic’

Also featuring in the cast are Sudheesh Calicut, Kalabavan Shajon, Sohan Sinulal, Nirmal Palazhi, Unni Raj Cheruvathur, Navas Vallikunnu, Pragya Nagra , Bhanumathi Payyannur, Aami, and Vismaya.

With music by Arun Muraleedharan, the film has cinematography by Faisal Ali and editing by Rathin Radhakrishnan. Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna is produced by Vilas Kumar and Simi Murali Kunnumpurath.

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

