‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ trailer: Mohanlal is a ray of hope in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s period spectacle

January 19, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The trailer of Malaikottai Vaaliban, actor Mohanlal’s much-anticipated film with filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, was released by the makers on Thursday. Written by PS Rafeeque and Pellissery, the film is slated to hit screens on January 25.

Filled with breathtaking visuals that you’d expect from Pellissery, the trailer shows glimpses of a story about a region’s fight for freedom from the British. A voiceover, which seems to be from Hareesh Peradi, opens the trailer saying, “There’s no ecstasy like that of victory. I was lost in mirth, unware of the treachery hidden in that moment. When you get carried away, you become oblivious to treachery. Today, the Mangody rung weilds deceit not sportsmanship.”

We then see how the oppressive rulers massacre those who speak against them. When it all reaches a tipping point, the people look toward a saviour to free them and in comes Mohanlal’s character to lead a rebellion and save the day.

Shot for around 130 days in Rajasthan, Chennai, and Puducherry, the film also features Sonalee Kulkarni, Katha Nandi (seen last year in Thalaikoothal), Danish Sait, Manoj Moses and Manikandan Achari in pivotal roles.

Lijo is joining hands with his frequent collaborators for the technical department of Malaikottai Valiban; the cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, the music is composed by Prashant Pillai, and the editing is by Deepu Joseph.

Malaikottai Valiban is produced by Shibu Baby John, Achu Baby John, Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, MC Philip and Jacob Babu under their John & Mary Creative, Max Labs, and Century Film banners.

Mohanlal, last seen in Jeethu Joseph’s Neru, has the Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

Well known for helming films like City of God, Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu, and Churuli, Lijo’s last film was Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty.