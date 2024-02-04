GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Lover’ trailer: Possessiveness shatters a troubled paradise in this romance-drama

Also starring Kanna Ravi, the romance-drama is set to release in theatres on February 9

February 04, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manikandan and Gouri Priya in a still from ‘Lover’

Manikandan and Gouri Priya in a still from ‘Lover’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of actor Manikandan’s much-awaited romance drama Loverwas released by the makers on Saturday. Directed by Prabhuram Vyas (LIVIN), and produced by the makers of Manikandan’s hit 2023 filmGood Night, Lover is set for a release in theatres on February 9.

Adding to the previously released teaser of the film, the new promo shows more about the complicated relationship between the lead couple, Arun and Divya (played by Manikandan and Gouri Priya). “Fights are not new between us. And it’s not like this is the first time we broke up,” says Arun, revealing that things have not been great in their paradise for quite some time. Divya’s reluctance to talk to her folks about her relationship, and the entry of actor Kanna Ravi’s character in the mix, adds to the tension.

The cast of Lover also features Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Harish Kumar, Nikhila Shankar, Rini, Pintu Pandu and Arunachaleshwaran.

The film has music scored by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Barath Vikraman. Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan produce under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

