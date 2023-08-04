HamberMenu
Manikandan reunites with ‘Good Night’ makers for another film

The untitled film stars Sri Gouri Priya, who was recently seen in the ‘Lalagunda Bommaigal’ segment from ‘Modern Love Chennai’, as the female lead

August 04, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manikandan, Sri Gouri Priya and Kanna Ravi

Manikandan, Sri Gouri Priya and Kanna Ravi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Manikandan, whose latest film Good Night opened to rave reviews, is teaming up with the makers of the film for a new project. The second project for Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment will be directed by Prabhuram Vyas who is known for helming the web series LIVIN

Vijay Sethupathi with the film team

Vijay Sethupathi with the film team | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The untitled film stars Sri Gouri Priya, who was recently seen in the Lalagunda Bommaigal segment from Modern Love Chennai, as the female lead while Kanna Ravi has been roped in for an important role. 

Said to be a romantic story, the film went on floors today in the presence of actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film will feature music direction by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Barath Vikraman. 

