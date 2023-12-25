Manikandan’s next titled ‘Lover’; teaser out

December 25, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

We had previously reported that Manikandan, whose Good Night turned out to be one of the best films of this year, is teaming up with the film’s makers for a new project. It’s now known that this film is titled Lover and the makers of it have shared the teaser.

Produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is helmed by Prabhuram Vyas who is known for directing the web series LIVIN.

Lover stars Sri Gouri Priya, who was recently seen in the Lalagunda Bommaigal segment from Modern Love Chennai, as the female lead while Kanna Ravi has been roped in for an important role. The rest of the cast includes Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Harish Kumar, Nikhila Shankar, Rini, Pintu Pandu and Arunachaleshwaran

The film will feature music direction by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Barath Vikraman. Lover is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14, 2024.

Watch the teaser of Lover here: