Liam Neeson to star in cross-country car chase film ‘Mongoose’

Liam Neeson will star in the action thriller Mongoose. Billed as a ‘cross country car chase’ movie, the film is directed by Mark Vanselow, the seasoned stunt professional, reported Deadline.

The film is produced by Code Entertainment and The Solution Entertainment Group. Bart Rosenblatt and AI Corley from Code Entertainment said, ““We are so very fortunate to be able to make another picture with the extraordinary Liam Neeson and the enormously talented Mark Vanselow. We look forward to another creative journey with our partners and friends.”

The official description of the film reads, “Mongoose follows war hero Ryan “Fang” Flanagan (Neeson) who faces criminal charges even as he leads law enforcement on a televised car chase across the nation with the help of his erstwhile Special Forces Army battalion.”

ALSO READ:Pamela Anderson joins Liam Neeson in ‘Naked Gun’ remake

Neeson is currently filming for the Naked Gun remake. Corley, Eugene Mosso and Rosenblatt from Code Entertainment will produce the movie. Myles Nestel and Lisa Wilson from The Solution Entertainment Group and Rich Freeman and Jonathan Dana from Code Entertainment will don the role of the executive producers.