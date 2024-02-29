GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Naked Gun’ reboot set for 2025, with Liam Neeson to star

Paramount Pictures is moving ahead with a long-gestating remake of ‘Naked Gun’, the studio announced on Wednesday

February 29, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

AP
Liam Neeson.

Liam Neeson. | Photo Credit: AP

Lt. Frank Drebin is back on the case. Paramount Pictures is moving ahead with a long-gestating remake of Naked Gun, the studio announced on Wednesday. Liam Neeson will star as the bumbling police detective Debin in the role made famous by Leslie Nielsen.

ALSO READ
‘Retribution’ movie review: Putting pedal to metal for a fun ride with Liam Neeson

Akiva Schaffer (Hot Rod, Pop Star: Never Stop Stopping) will direct the film, set for release in July 2025. The script is by Dan Gregor, Doug Man and Schaffer, who collaborated on 2022's Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers.

The Naked Gun films, derived from the TV series Police Squad!, were high-water marks for slapstick comedy. They ran over six years: The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988), The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994).

ALSO READ:11 years after wife’s death, Liam Neeson finds healing in ‘Made in Italy’

Nielsen died in 2010 at the age of 84. Before playing Lt. Drebin, Nielsen had been largely a dramatic actor. “It’s been dawning on me slowly that for the past 35 years I have been cast against type,” Nielsen once said, “and I’m finally getting to do what I really wanted to do.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.