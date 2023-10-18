‘Leo’: Permission for 7 a.m. show denied and no screening in some Chennai theatres 

October 18, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

At a time when fans are finding it difficult to secure tickets for the first-day show of Vijay’s upcoming film Leo, a few theatres in Chennai have announced that they won’t be screening the film. Some theatres, such as Rohini and Vetri, have confirmed that they won’t be screening Leo after failed talks with the film’s distributor. Fans and theatre owners are hopeful that a mutual agreement will be reached by today evening so the theatres will be able to screen 9 a.m. shows of the Vijay-starrer.

Alert ‼️- We haven't signed #Leo in #Vettri Chromepet yet. Hopefully tomorrow 🤞🏽



But we have opened bookings in #VettriMalarArasan (Tiruchengode) both in counter & online !!! — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) October 17, 2023

Adding to the setback, the Tamil Nadu government has denied permission for the 7 a.m. show of the Lokesh Kangaraj directorial. This comes after the makers of the film moved to the High Court requesting an early morning show, following which, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider the request to permit the screening of five shows from 7 a.m. between October 19 and 24, instead of 9 am.

While theatres in Kerala, Karnataka and a few northern states will have 4 a.m. shows for Leo, followed by Pondicherry where the first show starts at 7 a.m., the ones in Tamil Nadu will only have 9 a.m. as their first show.

Leo, which marks Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and music by Anirudh.