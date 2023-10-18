HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Leo’: Permission for 7 a.m. show denied and no screening in some Chennai theatres 

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, ‘Leo’ stars Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin

October 18, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Leo’  

First look of ‘Leo’   | Photo Credit: @Dir_Lokesh/Twitter

At a time when fans are finding it difficult to secure tickets for the first-day show of Vijay’s upcoming film Leo, a few theatres in Chennai have announced that they won’t be screening the film. Some theatres, such as Rohini and Vetri, have confirmed that they won’t be screening Leo after failed talks with the film’s distributor. Fans and theatre owners are hopeful that a mutual agreement will be reached by today evening so the theatres will be able to screen 9 a.m. shows of the Vijay-starrer.

ALSO READ
‘Leo’ show timings | Tamil Nadu government stands by decision to permit shows only from 9 a.m.

Adding to the setback, the Tamil Nadu government has denied permission for the 7 a.m. show of the Lokesh Kangaraj directorial. This comes after the makers of the film moved to the High Court requesting an early morning show, following which, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider the request to permit the screening of five shows from 7 a.m. between October 19 and 24, instead of 9 am.  

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu govt. allows theatres to have early show for Vijay’s ‘Leo’

While theatres in Kerala, Karnataka and a few northern states will have 4 a.m. shows for Leo, followed by Pondicherry where the first show starts at 7 a.m., the ones in Tamil Nadu will only have 9 a.m. as their first show. 

Leo, which marks Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and music by Anirudh. 

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.