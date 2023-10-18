HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leo show timings | State Government stands by decision to permit shows only from 9 a.m.

Home Secretary P. Amudha reiterates Govt stand after obtaining the opinion of Tamil Nadu theatre and multiplex owners association, Commissioner of Revenue Adminstration and Director General of Police

October 18, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
A poster of the Vijay-starrer Leo

A poster of the Vijay-starrer Leo

The Tamil Nadu government reconsidered the possibility of permitting the shows of actor Vijay starrer Leo at 7 a.m., as directed by Madras High Court on Tuesday, and has decided to stick to its earlier stand of allowing the five shows only from 9 a.m. between October 19 and 24.

ALSO READ
‘Leo’ trailer: Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited reunion looks ‘bloody sweet’

Home Secretary P. Amudha has written to Seven Screen Studios regarding the decision taken by the government after taking into consideration the views of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, the Commissioner of Revenue Adminstration and the Director General of Police.

The theatre owners association had told the Home Secretary that they had made all arrangements to play the regular four shows, as well as an additional fifth show permitted by the State government specially for Leo for the first six days, within the stipulated period of 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. the next day.

On his part, the Commissioner of Revenue Adminstration told the Home Secretary that there was a possibility of overcrowding and traffic congestion affecting public safety and security if the movie was allowed to be screened before 9 a.m. DGP Shankar Jiwal too was of the same opinion.

The DGP told the Home Secretary that the police would have to provide security from 5 a.m. onwards if the shows were permitted from 7 a.m. since huge crowd was expected to throng the theatres. He also feared traffic congestion causing hindrance to school going children and office-goers since most theatres were located on arterial roads.

The DGP requested the government to refuse permission for the 7 am shows. Hence, after taking into consideration all views, the Home Secretary decided to reiterate her stand that all five shows must be played only between 9 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. the next day.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.