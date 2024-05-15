GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine ordered at Amazon Prime

‘Elle’ will delve into the formative years of Elle Woods during high school, unraveling the life events that shaped her into the beloved character portrayed by Witherspoon in the original film

Published - May 15, 2024 02:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Reese Withersponn as Elle Woods

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit the production of Elle, a prequel series to the iconic Legally Blonde. This marks the first major MGM title to be adapted into a TV series for the streaming platform. The project comes from the creative minds of Reese Witherspoon and her production company, Hello Sunshine.

Elle will delve into the formative years of Elle Woods during high school, unraveling the life events that shaped her into the beloved character portrayed by Witherspoon in the original film. Set years before the events of Legally Blonde, viewers will witness Elle’s journey as a teenager.

Laura Kittrell, known for her work on High School and Insecure, will serve as the showrunner for Elle. Witherspoon expressed her excitement for the series, emphasizing that fans will get to experience Elle Woods’ world in a way that only she could portray.

The series is a collaborative effort between Hello Sunshine, Amazon MGM Studios, and a team of producers including Marc Platt. Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, praised the vision behind Elle and its undeniable appeal to audiences worldwide.

Legally Blonde, which debuted in 2001, became a cultural phenomenon and propelled Reese Witherspoon to superstardom. There are already plans for a third installment in the film franchise.

