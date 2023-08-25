HamberMenu
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 trailer: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston fight cyber-attack and financial crunch

The ten-episode third season premieres on September 13 with the first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesday

August 25, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a still from ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a still from ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today released the trailer of the upcoming third season of its much-acclaimed series The Morning Show. Headlined and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, the ten-episode third season premieres on September 13 with the first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesday through November 8.

The trailer promises an intense, dramatic season that begins with The Morning Show getting hacked. “The stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponised, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom,” reads the logline of the season.

The star-studded ensemble cast of the season also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

The acclaimed drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The Morning Show is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as executive producer and director.

