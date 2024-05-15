‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 teaser: Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are taking the investigation to Hollywood

Get ready to dive back into the mystery with Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as Hulu’s hit comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building returns for its fourth season. The streaming platform has announced that the new season will premiere on August 27, bringing back the trio of amateur sleuths played by Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

In this upcoming season, the trio continues their quest for truth surrounding the murder of Sazz, portrayed by Jane Lynch. Questions still linger about whether Sazz was the intended target or if the real aim was at Charles.

Showrunner John Hoffman hints that this season will delve deeper into the theme of consequences, exploring the fallout of the trio’s podcast and its impact on their lives. With the addition of star-studded recurring cast members like Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, and Zach Galifianakis, the investigation expands from New York to Los Angeles.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will premiere August 27, with new episodes weekly.