Konkona Sen Sharma picks three children’s movies

Team Magazine May 11, 2022 21:10 IST

The actor and director on three children’s films that she watched with her son

“I’m always looking for interesting films to watch with my son [Haroon]. There’s nothing wrong with an Avengers or cartoons once in a while, but I would like to expand his horizons, show him films from different cultures, and things that make him think on the world,” says the actor and director. Also read:What kids are watching in 2022 | Kiran Rao on where India stands with original content for kids | ‘Children’s content is not only mythology’: Anupama Bose “Which is why I think Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne is a fantastic film for children; it’s very well crafted. Jojo Rabbit speaks about issues of tolerance and being different, and gives you a little bit of history in a palatable way for children of a certain age. As does the film Where is the Friend’s Home? One is Indian, one is Iranian, one is about the Holocaust — all films that help broaden children’s minds. And I wish there were more like these.”



