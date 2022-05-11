Konkona Sen Sharma picks three children’s movies
The actor and director on three children’s films that she watched with her son
“I’m always looking for interesting films to watch with my son [Haroon]. There’s nothing wrong with an Avengers or cartoons once in a while, but I would like to expand his horizons, show him films from different cultures, and things that make him think on the world,” says the actor and director.
Also read:What kids are watching in 2022 | Kiran Rao on where India stands with original content for kids | ‘Children’s content is not only mythology’: Anupama Bose
“Which is why I think Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne is a fantastic film for children; it’s very well crafted. Jojo Rabbit speaks about issues of tolerance and being different, and gives you a little bit of history in a palatable way for children of a certain age. As does the film Where is the Friend’s Home? One is Indian, one is Iranian, one is about the Holocaust — all films that help broaden children’s minds. And I wish there were more like these.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.