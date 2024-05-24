GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
‘Kireedam Bridge’ at Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram, gets set to attract fans of the Mohanlal-starrer

The ‘Kireedam Bridge’ has been selected as a tourist spot in a new initiative, and is in its final stage of renovation

Updated - May 24, 2024 01:15 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Saraswathy Nagarajan
A city resident taking in the misty morning view at the 'Kireedom' bridge in Punchakkari on the outskirts of the city in Thiruvananthapuram. The bridge, which was featured in the Malayalam film Kireedam, was renovated recently

A city resident taking in the misty morning view at the ‘Kireedom’ bridge in Punchakkari on the outskirts of the city in Thiruvananthapuram. The bridge, which was featured in the Malayalam film Kireedam, was renovated recently | Photo Credit: GOPAKUMAR S

The ‘Kireedam bridge’, set amidst verdant greenery in a picturesque locale at Kalliyoor panchayat in Vellayani, Thiruvananthapuram, connects generations of cinephiles who have seen and been moved by the movie, Kireedam (1989). The nondescript bridge across Punchakari canal features in several poignant scenes in the movie.  A classic Malayalam film starring Mohanlal as the protagonist, Kireedam is one of the masterpieces of the actor. Scripted by AK Lohithadas and directed by Sibi Malayil, the movie has memorable scenes, especially those featuring Mohanlal and Thilakan.

Mohanlal and Parvathy in a still from Kireedam, directed by Sibi Malayil. The film was shot in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohanlal and Parvathy in a still from Kireedam, directed by Sibi Malayil. The film was shot in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Although it was known as Sivodayam bridge, it acquired fame as Kireedam paalam (Kireedam bridge) and fans of Mohanlal and the film used to make a beeline for this location.  

Mohanlal in a still from the film Kireedam, which features the 'Kireedam bridge'.

Mohanlal in a still from the film Kireedam, which features the ‘Kireedam bridge’. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On the occasion of Mohanlal’s 64th birthday on May 21, Minister for Tourism PA Mohamed Riyas announced on social media that work was progressing on the bridge to transform it into a tourist spot and that it was in its final stage. The decision to turn it into a tourist attraction was announced last year and ₹1,22, 500 crore was sanctioned to develop the bridge and its surrounding area in Vellayani Lake as the first of the cinema tourism project.  

Mohanlal and Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas in a snap shared by the Minster on social media.

Mohanlal and Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas in a snap shared by the Minster on social media. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Minister recalls that he has visited the place in the company of Education Minister V Sivankutty, MLA of Nemom constituency, which includes Vellayani. He had noted in the post how memorable were images of Sethu and Sreenath’s character (Keshu) meeting on the bridge amidst the paddy fields and red soil. His post included visuals of the bridge along with a photograph of the Minster and Mohanlal.

He adds, “We hope to make it a spot to recall those indelible images from the film by including visuals of the film.”

“I was on the lookout for rustic locations when our cinematographer S Kumar  took me around Nemom, where he hails from. It was during those location hunts that I came across this serene country bridge,” recalls Sibi.

A visual of 'Kireedam paalam' shared by  Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on social media.

A visual of ‘Kireedam paalam’ shared by  Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on social media. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The bridge became the place where Sethumadhavan (Mohanlal’s character) hangs out with his friends Suresh (Jagadish) and Najeeb (Maniyanpilla Raju). “It is also the place where he meets Parvathy, his love. The song ‘Kaneerpoovinte…’ was picturised here, when they decided to part ways. I also shot here for Chenkol, the sequel of Kireedam in 1993. In a sense, the bridge became a metaphor for Sethu’s story, connecting two different stages of his life,” says Sibi.

He says by 1993, the bridge, which connects several villages in the vicinity, was in a shabby state.  However, it is expected that the renovation will make it a buzzing tourist spot in the district.

Mohanlal who hails from Thiruvananthapuram began his film career with Thiranottam in 1978 but the film was not released then and he made his screen debut with Manjil Virinja Pookal (1980).

