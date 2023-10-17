October 17, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With Kerala Tourism working on big plans to promote cinema tourism, the ’Kireedam’ bridge in the State capital suburb Vellayani, the famed location of the cult classic Mohanlal-starrer Kireedam, has been identified as a prime spot to attract visitors.

The State government has given administrative sanction of ₹1,22,50,000 to develop the ‘Cine Tourism Project— Kireedam Palam at Vellayani,’ which is to be completed in 18 months.

The roaring success of the 1989 Malayalam blockbuster Kireedam, featuring legendary actor Thilakan and Mohanlal as father and son, has brought the narrow bridge at Vellayani to fame as the locale of emotional scenes of the movie. Since then, the captivating spot has been frequented by cine buffs and tourists.

Recently, Kerala Tourism brought the picturesque location on board as it goes well with its Experiential Tourism concept, which promises a wholesome experience for tourists and holiday makers by treating them to diverse charms of the vibrant culture of the State.

‘Kireedam’ bridge is the first initiative to take off under Cinema Tourism project with the other being Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, where Mani Ratnam shot the popular song Uyire... for his movie Bombay. During a meeting with Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, the filmmaker had extended his support to the project and agreed to take part in the Cinema Tourism programme at Bekal.

There are many picturesque places that became prime locations of all-time hit movies and the Department of Tourism intends to mark those spots for Cinema Tourism project. Some of these are closely identified with some of the box office hits and Kerala Tourism will spot such locales in all districts, said Mr. Riyas.

Kerala Tourism Secretary K. Biju exuded confidence that the concept of Experiential Tourism will find an effective impact through Cinema Tourism project.