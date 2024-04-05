GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

‘Kill’ teaser: Lakshya Lalwani’s debut film showcases brutal action

The action film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar

April 05, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

ANI
Lakshya Lalwani in ‘Kill’

Lakshya Lalwani in ‘Kill’

Makers of action-thriller 'Kill' starring debutant Lakshya in the lead role have released its teaser.

The makers on Thursday took to its official Instagram account to share the teaser. A regular train trip to New Delhi turns into a battleground as two commandos face a group of attacking bandits. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala lead the action-packed scenes on the fast-moving train.

As soon as the teaser was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.One user wrote, "New action hero born in Bollywood industry."Another user commented, "Awesome Yaar, desperately waiting." "This is damnnnn.." added a third user.

Reema Maya to direct digital version of 'Student of the Year'

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. ‘Kill’ made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theaters on July 5, 2024. It earned reviews for its thrilling action scenes.

Lakshya, initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy ‘Dostana 2’, now stars in the lead role of ‘Kill’. He is accompanied by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala as they navigate the intense fight that erupts aboard the speeding train.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.