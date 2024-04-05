‘Kill’ teaser: Lakshya Lalwani’s debut film showcases brutal action

April 05, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

Makers of action-thriller 'Kill' starring debutant Lakshya in the lead role have released its teaser.

The makers on Thursday took to its official Instagram account to share the teaser. A regular train trip to New Delhi turns into a battleground as two commandos face a group of attacking bandits. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala lead the action-packed scenes on the fast-moving train.

The teaser of #KILL is OUT NOW

The teaser of #KILL is OUT NOW - https://t.co/5l2hXHKXRt



Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal & Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. #KILL, India theatrical release - 5th July.… pic.twitter.com/Hz7wZO1lGd — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 5, 2024

As soon as the teaser was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.One user wrote, "New action hero born in Bollywood industry."Another user commented, "Awesome Yaar, desperately waiting." "This is damnnnn.." added a third user.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. ‘Kill’ made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theaters on July 5, 2024. It earned reviews for its thrilling action scenes.

Lakshya, initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy ‘Dostana 2’, now stars in the lead role of ‘Kill’. He is accompanied by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala as they navigate the intense fight that erupts aboard the speeding train.