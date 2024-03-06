Kevin Spacey to play ‘The Devil’ in ‘The Contract’

March 06, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will appear as a character called ‘The Devil’ in Italian director Massimo Paolucci’s psychological thriller film The Contract, reports stated. The English-language film has completed production in Rome.

According to a report in Variety, Spacey’s role in The Contract is akin to Al Pacino’s in The Devil’s Advocate ( 1997) and Robert De Niro’s in Angel Heart (1987). In both films, the Devil or Satan appears in mortal form and influences human actions.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, was accused of several instances of sexual misconduct in 2017, leading to a downturn in his celebrated career. In 2022, he was found not liable in a lawsuit in New York and was acquitted of sexual assault charges in a separate case in the UK in 2023.

Spacey lent his voice to the 2023 British indie film Control. He is set to make his return to theatres in the upcoming thriller Peter Five Eight.