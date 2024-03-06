GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kevin Spacey to play ‘The Devil’ in ‘The Contract’

The English-language film by Italian director Massimo Paolucci has completed production in Rome

March 06, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Kevin Spacey poses with a lifetime achievement award at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Kevin Spacey was in the northern Italian city of Turin on Monday to receive the lifetime achievement award, teach a master class and introduce a screening of the 1999 film "American Beauty." AP/PTI(AP01_17_2023_000017B)

Actor Kevin Spacey poses with a lifetime achievement award at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Kevin Spacey was in the northern Italian city of Turin on Monday to receive the lifetime achievement award, teach a master class and introduce a screening of the 1999 film "American Beauty." AP/PTI(AP01_17_2023_000017B) | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will appear as a character called ‘The Devil’ in Italian director Massimo Paolucci’s psychological thriller film The Contract, reports stated. The English-language film has completed production in Rome.

According to a report in Variety, Spacey’s role in The Contract is akin to Al Pacino’s in The Devil’s Advocate ( 1997) and Robert De Niro’s in Angel Heart (1987). In both films, the Devil or Satan appears in mortal form and influences human actions.

ALSO READ
Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offence charges in London trial

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, was accused of several instances of sexual misconduct in 2017, leading to a downturn in his celebrated career. In 2022, he was found not liable in a lawsuit in New York and was acquitted of sexual assault charges in a separate case in the UK in 2023.

Spacey lent his voice to the 2023 British indie film Control. He is set to make his return to theatres in the upcoming thriller Peter Five Eight.

