HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Control,’ Kevin Spacey’s first post-trial film, gets a release date

‘Control’, also starring Lauren Metcalfe and Mark Hampton, is directed by Gene Fallaize

August 10, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey | Photo Credit: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE

Kevin Spacey’s first film following his acquittal for sexual assault in the UK, Control, has now gotten a release date. According to Variety, the makers of Control are all set to release the film on December 15.

ALSO READ
Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offence charges in London trial

The film, in which Spacey doesn’t appear but has a major voice role, is directed by British filmmaker Gene Fallaize. The actor recorded his part in the film in London last December while awaiting trial for sexual and indecent assault in the United Kingdom. The film’s release news comes a month after he was found not guilty on all charges.

Control, also starring Lauren Metcalfe and Mark Hampton, has Spacey play a mysterious figure hellbent on revenge who remotely hijacks a British government official’s car.

Meanwhile, Spacey will next be seen in the thriller film Peter Five Eight.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.