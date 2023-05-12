‘Kennedy’ teaser: Rahul Bhatt goes on a rampage in Anurag Kashyap’s film

May 12, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy is set to premiere out of competition at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section. The festival on the French Riviera will begin next week and run till May 27.

Ahead of the Cannes screening, Kashyap shared the teaser of Kennedy on social media. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, played by Bhatt, who is assumed dead but continues to operate as an assassin for the corrupt department.

The teaser shows Bhatt’s Kennedy on a killing spree. He wears a mask in most scenes. Sunny Leone, playing a mysterious woman named Charlie, appears near the end of the teaser.

Kennedy is being cheered as a return to form by Anurag. The director is known for crime thrillers like Ugly and Raman Raghav 2.0 as well as the gangster saga Gangs of Wasseypur. His recent films, however, have been markedly off-brand.

In an interview with Variety, Kashyap cited French crime novelist Jean-Patrick Manchette, comic artist Jacques Tardi and director Jean-Pierre Melville as influences on his work in Kennedy.

After Cannes, Kennedy will play at the 70th Sydney Film Festival in June.