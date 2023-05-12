HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kennedy’ teaser: Rahul Bhatt goes on a rampage in Anurag Kashyap’s film

The upcoming thriller co-starring Sunny Leone is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section

May 12, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Bhatt in and as ‘Kennedy’

Rahul Bhatt in and as ‘Kennedy’

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy is set to premiere out of competition at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section. The festival on the French Riviera will begin next week and run till May 27.

Ahead of the Cannes screening, Kashyap shared the teaser of Kennedy on social media. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, played by Bhatt, who is assumed dead but continues to operate as an assassin for the corrupt department.

The teaser shows Bhatt’s Kennedy on a killing spree. He wears a mask in most scenes. Sunny Leone, playing a mysterious woman named Charlie, appears near the end of the teaser.

Kennedy is being cheered as a return to form by Anurag. The director is known for crime thrillers like Ugly and Raman Raghav 2.0 as well as the gangster saga Gangs of Wasseypur. His recent films, however, have been markedly off-brand.

In an interview with Variety, Kashyap cited French crime novelist Jean-Patrick Manchette, comic artist Jacques Tardi and director Jean-Pierre Melville as influences on his work in Kennedy.

After Cannes, Kennedy will play at the 70th Sydney Film Festival in June.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.