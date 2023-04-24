HamberMenu
‘Kennedy’ poster: Anurag Kashyap takes a dark trip with Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone

The film, about an insomniac ex-cop who is assumed dead but continues to operate for the corrupt system, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month

April 24, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The official poster of ‘Kennedy’

Anurag Kashyap on Monday dropped the poster of his detective noir film, Kennedy. Starring Rahut Bhatt and Sunny Leone, the film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month in the Midnight Screenings section.

Kennedy revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, played by Bhatt, who is assumedly dead but continues to operate for the corrupt system.

The poster shows Bhatt, in a dark officer’s jacket and mask, holding a gun in his hand. Leone’s character is glimpsed laughing wildly in a black drape.

In a recent interview, Kashyap revealed Kennedy was influenced by the works of French crime novelist Jean-Patrick Manchette and his collaborations with the comic artist Jacques Tardi. He also cited the films of Jean-Pierre Melville as an influence.

Kashyap had previously directed Bhatt in Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022).

Talking about Kennedy, Rahul Bhatt said in a statement, “Three years ago, my life fell apart and just when I felt I couldn’t plunge deeper into an abyss, there came along Anurag Kashyap who showed me facets of darkness that I didn’t even know existed within me.

He added, “ Kennedy is a character that both ripped me apart and stitched me back again. The film’s official selection to Cannes is further validation to the genius of Anurag and I will be forever indebted to him for making me his Kennedy.”

