Cannes Film Festival to pay tribute to iconic director Jean-Luc-Godard

May 06, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The Cannes Film Festival will pay tribute to the iconic French-Swiss filmmaker Jean-Luc-Godard with three screenings. The pioneer of French New Wave, Godard passed away at 91 years on September 13, 2022.

Godard’s 20-minute trailer of Phoney Wars, a film that never got made, will be premiered at the festival. Godard’s long-time collaborator, filmmaker Fabrice Aragno, will be present during the screening.

Apart from this, Godard’s classic Contempt will be screened in its 4K-restored version. The third film is the documentary Godard by Godard, a self portrait that traces his life and works.