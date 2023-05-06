HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cannes Film Festival to pay tribute to iconic director Jean-Luc-Godard

The Cannes Film Festival will pay tribute to Jean-Luc-Godard with three films in its Cannes Classic cinema heritage line-up

May 06, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jean-Luc Godard

Jean-Luc Godard | Photo Credit: AFP

The Cannes Film Festival will pay tribute to the iconic French-Swiss filmmaker Jean-Luc-Godard with three screenings. The pioneer of French New Wave, Godard passed away at 91 years on September 13, 2022.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Brie Larson, Paul Dano, Julia Ducournau feature on nine-member jury list

Godard’s 20-minute trailer of Phoney Wars, a film that never got made, will be premiered at the festival. Godard’s long-time collaborator, filmmaker Fabrice Aragno, will be present during the screening.

ALSO READ: French giant Godard dies

Apart from this, Godard’s classic Contempt will be screened in its 4K-restored version. The third film is the documentary Godard by Godard, a self portrait that traces his life and works.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.