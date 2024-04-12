GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kendrick Lamar is collaborating with ‘South Park’ creators on new live-action comedy at Paramount

The Oscar-nominated artist is joining hand with Matt Stone and Trey Parker to produce the upcoming project

April 12, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Kendrick Lamar is teaming up with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for a new live-action comedy slated for release on July 4, 2025. Distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film faces competition from major releases like Jurassic World 4 and James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy.

Announced during Paramount’s CinemaCon 2024 presentation, CEO Brian Robbins described the script as exceptionally funny and original. Penned by Vernon Chatman, details about the plot remain under wraps.

Lamar, alongside his PGLang partner Dave Free, will produce the film with Stone and Parker. The project marks another milestone for Lamar, who has achieved chart-topping and Grammy-winning success in the music industry.

In addition to the long-running South Park, Stone and Parker also created 1999’s feature South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut and the 2004 feature-length film Team America: World Police.

