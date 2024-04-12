GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Damien Chazelle’s next film after ‘Babylon’, picked up by Paramount

Following the box office failings of ‘Babylon’, Chazelle had been struggling to secure funding for new projects

April 12, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle | Photo Credit: TIZIANA FABI

Paramount Pictures has greenlit Damien Chazelle’s next cinematic endeavor, marking a reunion between the director and the studio behind his previous venture, Babylon. While the latter, a lavish homage to Hollywood’s heyday, failed to strike box office gold, amassing a mere $63 million against an $80 million budget, Paramount remains undeterred in its collaboration with Chazelle.

‘Babylon’ movie review: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie set ablaze this frenetic, frantic tribute to Hollywood

The announcement came during Paramount’s unveiling at CinemaCon 2024. Despite the buzz, Paramount held back on divulging any specifics regarding Chazelle’s new project. Neither genre, cast, plot, nor release date found mention, leaving eager audiences to speculate. However, it’s presumed that Chazelle won’t enjoy the same financial freedom as Babylon.

Penned and helmed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind La La Land and Whiplash, the untitled film will see its theatrical debut in 2025. Under the banner of Wild Chickens Productions, Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton will produce the movie as part of their first-look deal with Paramount.

Margot Robbie is producing a ‘Monopoly’ movie following ‘Barbie’ success

In light of Babylon’s lukewarm reception at the box office, Chazelle has expressed reservations about securing another exorbitant budget for his upcoming project. “I won’t get a budget of Babylon size any time soon,” he shared on the Talking Pictures podcast earlier this year.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.